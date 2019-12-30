Despite need for new roof, Bradenton non-profit continues mission

At Turning Points in Bradenton, lives are turned around for the better. Volunteers and staff help people with things many take for granted: medical care, job placements, housing, laundry, and even showers and clothes.

Kara Willis and her four children now have a place to call their own after getting help at Turning Points. She no longer worries about where her family would end up next.

"I was just one of those that had a hard time finding hope, but thankfully I was blessed with such a happy ending with Turning Points," Willis said.

But now, Turning Points needs help, itself. Executive Director Adell Erozer said their building is in desperate need of attention.

All you have to do is look up to spot the problem. The roof leaks. Every time it rains, a new drip forms.

"The problem is that those microscopic leaks are over the whole roof. Because it’s the coating of the roof just wears down. It’s just so small, it’s not something they can just go up and patch. It’s the whole membrane of the roof that needs to be redone," said Erozer.

Having it done comes with a $40,000 price tag. Erozer said it's money the non-profit doesn't have. Grants often don't cover the fix.

"My concern is, I don’t know anywhere else to apply to get this thing done," she said.

Meanwhile, they continue to fulfill their mission of helping others. Last year, 9,000 men, women and children were helped through their various programs.

The staff at Turning Points is hopeful someone will step in and help them.

"I'm just hoping before hurricane season starts again that we can do something to get that $40,000," said Erozer.

For more information about Turning Points, visit https://tpmanatee.org/, or email mdawson@tpmanatee.org or aerozer@tpmanatee.org.