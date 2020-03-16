Despite probable community spread, Manatee County has no plans to close beaches, businesses

Like many counties across the state, Manatee County commissioners declared a local state of emergency Monday, but a local state of emergency is not a reason to panic.

It is often done during hurricanes and other natural disasters and gives county officials more power to prepare and, later on, be reimbursed with funding from the federal government.

Manatee commissioners met with health department and Manatee County Public Safety officials, where public safety director Jacob Saur explained Florida and Manatee County has yet to see the peak of COVID-19 cases.

He called what we are seeing now just the beginning and more cases are expected as additional testing becomes available.

As of Monday at 1 p.m., five presumptive positive cases had been identified in Manatee County and three of them have been linked to travel.

Officials believe there is now community spread in the county.

“In our community we have two persons that they didn’t travel, they didn’t meet the criteria and they have it. How did that happen? It is through potentially someone that has it and is not feeling the signs of it because they have a stronger immune system,” explained Dr. Jennifer Bencie with the county health department.

That is why officials continue to ask the public to make smart choices and personal sacrifices - like staying home when you are sick and distancing yourself from crowds.

Beaches in Manatee County, meanwhile, remain packed. The county commission says is has no plans to close area beaches or local businesses.

Instead of coming to county buildings for questions or issues, the commission asks residents to call 311. The call center can help with many county-related questions or problems.