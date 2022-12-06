Detached garage damaged in Davis Islands fire

article

Tampa fire crews were busy overnight fighting a fire at a home on Davis Islands.

The district fire chief said they received a call around 3:45 a.m. about the fire along Lucerne Avenue. When crews got there, they found a detached garage engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and the flames did not spread to the house, they said.

It's unclear whether anyone was home at the time of the fire.

READ: Tampa police chief resigns after footage shows her flashing badge in golf cart traffic stop

The cause remains under investigation.