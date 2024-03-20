Detroit Lions cornerback wanted in Hillsborough County for domestic violence

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has put out an arrest warrant for Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton, the agency reported Wednesday.

Sutton, 29, is wanted for domestic violence by strangulation. Sutton signed with the Lions in 2023 and was entering his second season with the team after previously being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

HCSO says he could be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a FL-AZ33QB plate. They ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 813-247-8200.