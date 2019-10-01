Developers court city of St. Petersburg for ownership of old police headquarters

St. Petersburg police are settled into their new headquarters, leaving many curious about what's going to happen to the property where the old station sits.

The new police station, across the street on 1st Ave North, opened its doors in March.

The old station is worth about $6.6 million and seven developers have pitched ideas for the property's future to the city. Each proposal incorporates office and apartment space, plus parking and retail.

St. Petersburg Communications Director Ben Kirby said the city will pick the proposal that brings jobs to the area while blending in with the other businesses in St. Pete's Edge District.

"What's best going to integrate into the neighborhood into the community -- work the best and look the best," Kirby said.

Preservation of the neighborhood's vibe is very important to Jarrett Sabatini, who opened Intermezzo Coffee and Cocktails three years ago.

"What's unique in this neighborhood is a lot of great businesses and owners that feed off of each other," Sabatini said.

Mayor Rick Kriseman's office will select one proposal to submit to the city council in the coming weeks.

Right now, the old police building is being used as city hall while maintenance and repairs are being done to the location on 5th Street North.