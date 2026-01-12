Developers prepare proposals to redevelop Historic Gas Plant District in St. Petersburg

The Brief The City of St. Petersburg opens up the submission window for Historic Gas Plant District proposals. The city's submission window runs from now until February 3. This is the third time in six years the city is trying to find a group to redevelop the site after the deal with the Rays fell through last year.



The Historic Gas Plant District site is back on the market in St. Petersburg.

The latest go-round comes after the Rays' stadium deal and its plans for the Historic Gas Plant fell through last year. This is the third attempt in six years to redevelop the 86 acres, and it will be with or without the Rays.

What we know:

An unsolicited bid from ARK Ellison Horus last fall prompted the city to open a submission window from January 4 to February 3, which allows for competing proposals.

St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch says the requirements for redevelopment here still stand, like honoring the history of the area, honoring the people who were displaced to build the Interstate and Tropicana Field and creating pathways for inclusive progress for everyone.

READ: Deadline extended for Historic Gas Plant District proposals

ARK Ellison Horus is a locally led development team made up of ARK Investment Management, Ellison Development and Horus Construction.

Courtesy: Ark Ellison Horus, LLC

"We’re going to get to do something that's going to affect people for another 50 or 60 years and the community is going to be involved in it,"Jonathan Graham, the owner of Horus Construction, said. "They're going to be a part of it, and we're going to make sure that everyone is proud, South St. Pete and the complete community is proud."

Dig deeper:

ARK Ellison Horus’ proposal includes almost 2,000 affordable, workforce and senior housing units, the Woodson African American Museum, retail space, a theater and more.

They can build it with or without a stadium for the Rays depending on where the team ends up, Graham said.

Courtesy: Ark Ellison Horus, LLC

READ: New Rays ownership pledges commitment to Tampa Bay area

They say it will generate more than $1.2 billion in annual economic impact and create 20,000 jobs.

"Remembering the Gas Plant descendants was important for all of us, me, being a South St. Petersburg resident and growing up here," Graham said. "So, all these things, making sure that all the people that come from South St. Petersburg and are in the community are listened to and not just listened to, but there's execution of the things that are promised."

What they're saying:

Organizations, including the St. Pete and the Pinellas Housing Authorities, just signed letters of intent to collaborate with them.

"We have other strategic partners because we want the best team. We know how important this is for the individuals that live here and for the complete community," Graham said.

Courtesy: Ark Ellison Horus, LLC

"The St. Petersburg Housing Authority welcomes the opportunity to work on any project that expands access to affordable housing in the City of St. Petersburg," the St. Pete Housing Authority said in a statement.

"The Gas Plant District is an important part of St. Petersburg’s history. The St. Petersburg Housing Authority is proud to have been part of that history through our past ownership and management of the Laurel Park housing community, and we would welcome the opportunity to once again play a role in the Gas Plant District’s future," the statement continued.

"We are extremely excited for the opportunity to be part of the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field area," Neil Brickfield, the executive director of the Pinellas Housing Authority, said in a statement. "Partnering with ARK Ellison reflects a shared commitment to expanding affordable housing and ensuring this redevelopment includes places where people of all backgrounds can live and thrive. This proposal represents one incredible vision for the future of the area, and our mission is to provide quality, affordable housing and improve the lives of residents, and this project represents a meaningful opportunity to bring that mission to life—creating a community where more people can truly have a place to call home."

Big picture view:

Blake Investment Partners, which has been operating for more than 20 years in the Tampa Bay area, also plans to submit a proposal to redevelop the prime piece of real estate.

"We have the proven track record of investments and bringing projects of this scale to fruition," the company said.

Courtesy: Blake Investment Partners

They plan to work with locally-based affordable housing developer Blue Sky Communities to offer the largest commitment to affordable housing in the city’s history, they say. The group also plans to honor the Gas Plant District’s history with "truth, integrity and accountability."

"This is not about controlling land. It is about stewarding a place in partnership with the community. We work in tandem, building on our community relationships with processes that will hold us accountable over the life of the project," Blake Investment Partners said.

Courtesy: Blake Investment Partners

It said it would share more information about its proposal after it submits the proposal to the city.

John Catsimatidis Sr., the founder of Red Apple Group, the company behind 400 Central in St. Pete, says he is also interested in redeveloping the Historic Gas Plant.

RELATED: Tallest residential building on Florida's Gulf Coast welcomes residents in downtown St. Pete

"We remain very interested in this process and may either submit a proposal or enter into a strategic partnership," Catsimatidis Sr. said. "Our top priority is making sure St. Pete becomes an even greater place to live because of this."

What's next:

The submission window is open through 10 a.m. on February 3.