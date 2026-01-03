Expand / Collapse search

Dirt bike rider hospitalized after serious crash in Brooksville

By
Updated  January 3, 2026 6:29pm EST
Brooksville
    The Brief

    BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A person was flown to the hospital after they suffered serious injuries in a dirt bike crash Saturday afternoon, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

    The backstory:

    HCFR says the crash happened at Weatherly Road and Mondon Hill Road in Brooksville.

    Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

    The biker was treated by paramedics and airlifted to a pediatric trauma center.

    Officials have not released any additional information at this time.

    The Source: Information for this story was provided by Hernando County Fire Rescue.

