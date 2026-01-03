Dirt bike rider hospitalized after serious crash in Brooksville

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief A person was flown to the hospital after they suffered serious injuries in a dirt bike crash Saturday afternoon, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue. HCFR says the crash happened at Weatherly Road and Mondon Hill Road in Brooksville. The biker was treated by paramedics and airlifted to a pediatric trauma center.



The backstory:

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

Officials have not released any additional information at this time.