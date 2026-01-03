Dirt bike rider hospitalized after serious crash in Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A person was flown to the hospital after they suffered serious injuries in a dirt bike crash Saturday afternoon, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.
The backstory:
HCFR says the crash happened at Weatherly Road and Mondon Hill Road in Brooksville.
Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue
The biker was treated by paramedics and airlifted to a pediatric trauma center.
Officials have not released any additional information at this time.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Hernando County Fire Rescue.