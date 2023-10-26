Uber driver arrested for driving stolen car with no license in Polk County: Deputies

article

An Uber driver from Maitland was driving a couple from the United Kingdom when PCSO deputies stopped the car in Davenport on Tuesday night.

According to officials, 27-year-old Elijah Mills was driving Marc and Rhiannon in Polk County around 9:37 p.m. Deputies say the couple was in town for their wedding.

Mills was driving a Chevy Equinox on US 27 in the Four Corners area of Davenport when a PCSO deputy got behind them.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a few more deputies boxed Mills in and forced him to stop. Investigators say Mills rented the car from a company in Orange County but decided to stop making payments on the vehicle.

According to authorities, the rental company reported it as stolen.

Deputies say Mills told them that the rental company would call every day, but he refused to answer because he knew they would ask about the payments. Mills went on to explain how the company equips their vehicles with a device that keeps the vehicle from restarting, in case people stop making their payments, according to PCSO.

Mills told officials that he kept the Chevy running for three weeks straight.

The sheriff's office say deputies posed with Marc and Rhiannon for a quick picture and gave them a free ride to where they are staying. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say that Mills was arrested and charged with grand theft motor vehicle and driving while license suspended or revoked.