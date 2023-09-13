Disney releasing $1,500 Blu-ray collection of 100 movies

article

Disney unveiled a special Blu-ray collection of animated movies that will soon be available to the public — but it won't be cheap.

The entertainment giant said Sunday that the three-volume "Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection" contains Blu-ray copies of 100 movies it has made over the years. It will cost $1,500, according to reports.

Disney plans to release the collection on Nov. 14. It represents one of the company’s latest moves to mark its centennial. The studio was founded on Oct. 16, 1923, by brothers Walt and Roy Disney.

The company will offer pre-orders for a "limited number of sets" through Walmart’s website, it said. Those will kick off on Sept. 18.

DISNEY, CHARTER REACH DEAL RESTORING ESPN TO SPECTRUM AHEAD OF ‘MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL’

FILE - Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, US, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A numbered certificate of authenticity will come with them, according to Disney.

The collection comprises a wide breadth of titles such as "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," "Cinderella," "One Hundred and One Dalmatians," "The Lion King," "Toy Story," "Lilo & Stitch," "Finding Nemo" and "Cars." Movies such as "Frozen," "Encanto," "Turning Red" and "Lightyear" also appear in the set.

For all 100 films, customers will receive the accompanying digital codes. The three volumes, constructed with storybook-like packaging, also sport original theatrical poster art for the movies, according to the company.

COMCAST, DISNEY MOVE UP DATE FOR HULU DEAL

On top of that, Disney fans who buy the box set will become the owner of a "collectible crystal Mickey ears hat with exclusive Disney 100 engraving" and a lithograph of Disney’s upcoming "Wish" movie as part of the purchase, the company said. "Wish," an animated film set to debut Nov. 22, features actors Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine and Alan Tudyk among its cast.

The company’s market capitalization is about $151 billion.

DISNEY HINTS AT UPCOMING STREAMING PASSWORD SHARING CRACKDOWN

Read more on FOX Business.