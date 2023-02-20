'Divergent' series author shifts to adult novellas with futuristic retelling of Greek tragedy 'Antigone'

article

New York Times best-selling author Veronica Roth is best known for her young adult series "Divergent," which became a box office hit.

Now she's turning her talents toward adults with her new novella, "Arch-Conspirator."

The book is a retelling of the Greek tragedy "Antigone," with a futuristic, post-apocalyptic twist.

"Antigone" was written by Sophocles more than 1,500 years ago and first performed as a play. The original story was about a young woman born of an unknowingly incestuous relationship between a man and his mother.

Stories like "Antigone" survive the ages for a reason. Roth will explain her take on the tale to fans at Oxford Exchange in Tampa Tuesday, February 21.

For information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/authors-veronica-roth-max-gladstone-at-oxford-exchange-tickets-475684774967.

The book "Arch-Conspirator" is available on Amazon and other book retailers.