‘Backyard Botox’: Doctors warn against latest TikTok trend

The Brief A new TikTok Trend shows people self-injecting ‘Botox.’ Doctors say most of the neurotoxins come from overseas, mostly South Korea. Doctors warn self-injecting could cause paralysis of the face, infection or death.



A wrinkle fix, from the couch?

Videos circulating on social media show users mapping out their faces, loading syringes and injecting what they claim are Botox or Botox-style neurotoxins, often describing the process as "beginner-friendly" or a way to save money.

READ: BBB LipoMax warning: AI videos helping promote weight loss products

What they're saying:

"This is a pretty scary thing," said Dr. Bruce Hermann, a plastic surgeon. "These neurotoxins are actually deadly toxins."

That’s the warning from a plastic surgeon as a risky new beauty trend spreads across TikTok, encouraging people to inject themselves with Botox-like products at home. Doctors are calling the trend "backyard Botox," and they say it’s anything but harmless.

But, medical experts say what’s trending online could have serious, even life-threatening consequences. Hermann says when injected incorrectly, neurotoxins can spread beyond facial muscles and interfere with critical functions.

MORE: TikTok fire trend sends St. Pete teen to the hospital

"You can actually paralyze things like your diaphragm, which then could require life support or even cause death," he said.

Dig deeper:

Botox treatments performed by licensed professionals can be expensive and doctors acknowledge that the price tag may be part of what’s driving people to try it themselves. But, Hermann warns, the cost of a frozen face from a licensed practitioner is far less than the potential price of a disfigured one.

"If you inject it in the wrong place, you can get paralysis of muscles that makes you look like you’ve had a stroke," he said.

Unregulated products raise even more concerns. Many of the neurotoxins ordered online, often shipped from South Korea or other countries, are not FDA approved or regulated in the United States.

READ: New trend has people taping their mouths shut at night: Here's why you shouldn't

Some may be counterfeit, contaminated or far more potent than advertised. That can increase the risk of infection, systemic reactions, or unintended paralysis.

"I would never inject myself," Hermann said. "As someone who’s done this for 20 years."

Big picture view:

Doctors stress their warning isn’t about protecting business.

"We’re not getting rich off of Botox," Hermann said. "This all boils down to safety. These products cost more because of the testing and regulation behind them."

He compares the trend to cutting corners where it matters most.

MORE: New trend has people taping their mouths shut at night: Here's why you shouldn't

"You don’t want bargain-basement plastic surgery," he said.

As DIY Botox videos continue to rack up views, Hermann worries it may only be a matter of time before someone pays the ultimate price.

"If you continue to see these do-it-yourself home Botoxes, we’re going to get a news article where somebody either dies or ends up on life support because they misused this product," he said.

His advice is simple: Leave DIY to arts and crafts, not your face.