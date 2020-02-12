Dog chasing geese rescued from icy river in South Dakota

A dog has been reunited with its family after falling into an icy river in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The dog’s owner said the pooch broke free from its leash while chasing geese and fell into the partially frozen river.

Footage released by Sioux Falls Fire Rescue shows firefighters using a rapid deployment craft to reach the dog.

According to firefighters, it took less than 51 seconds to reach the dog once they put the boat in the river.

In a Facebook post, the firefighters said, “Training is everything!”

After pulling the dog from the partially frozen river, rescue workers wrapped the cold, drenched pup in a blanket and handed it over to its owner who was overcome by joy.

