Dog influenza vaccine shortage causes problems for pet owners

The canine influenza vaccine is in short supply, causing potential issues for pet owners planning to board their dogs.

A shortage of the canine flu vaccine has been ongoing for several months. Some veterinarians have no supply, while others have a limited number of doses, such as the Humane Society of Tampa.

The Humane Society is having to cut corners for canine influenza vaccines.

"It's a highly contagious virus. With dogs, the dogs that haven't been exposed, it spreads quickly," said Gretel Harvey, the organization's Director of Hospital Operations.

The vaccine takes two doses. For now, the Humane Society is only giving booster shots, but is not providing the primary dose until supply doses.

Harvey said most boarding facilities require the vaccine to reduce the chance of spread, even if there is no current outbreak.

Some veterinarians don't have any shots to give pets.

"There hasn't been a big outbreak, to my knowledge right now. But you should [get the dog vaccinated], especially if you're boarding, going to facilities like that. A lot of the boarding facilities do require this to keep the outbreak down," Harvey told FOX 13.

According to experts, the virus can usually be treated. It can, however, cause severe illness or death in animals that are older or have pre-existing conditions. Symptoms are similar to those of a human influenza: cough, runny nose, fever, lethargy and reduced appetite.