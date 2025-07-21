Dog offers 'Thorapy,' inspires young readers

The Brief Thor, a 190-pound St. Bernard, has become a popular therapy dog. He visits a variety of people, from children to seniors. Gary Jordan, Thor's owner, authored a series of books called "Thorapy: The Adventures of Thor the Therapy Dog."



Thor is 190 pounds of pure joy. The two-and-a-half-year-old St. Bernard is a member of the Hearts of Gold Therapy Team.

He recently visited Cypress Palms senior living in Largo, where residents can't get enough of him.

What they're saying:

"Thor will elicit those memories from when they were little and they owned a dog," said life enrichment director Jessia Baranowski.

Gary Jordan, Thor's owner, says he spends a lot of time in nursing facilities and hospitals.

"They're usually in a really bad place if they're in the hospital, whether it's recovery or going in. And when he goes in, immediately the faces light up!"

But it's not just seniors that Thor delivers smiles to. His second stop of the day was with Two Fish Therapy. They offer services to neurodivergent kids in the St. Petersburg area.

"He brings like a calm to the room and to the children that's so unique. It's like they just respond to his energy. It's beautiful, really," said owner Debbie Lund.

Interactions like that made Gary think Thor's therapy needed a wider audience. So, the retired manufacturing professional and veteran turned into a children's author. His series is called "Thorapy: The Adventures of Thor the Therapy Dog."

Through his encounters, Thor teaches lessons on adoption, sharing, and even bullying.

"Believe it or not, as big as he is, he's been bullied. He's been attacked two times, and he doesn't understand it because he doesn’t' fight back. He runs away and cries," said Gary.

Gary says, for those lucky enough to meet Thor, it brings the pages to life.

"The first time we came here all they said was, "This is the real Thor!"

What you can do:

There are five books available in Thor's series. They are all available on Amazon by clicking here.

For more information on the Hearts of Gold Therapy Team, click here.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Corey Beckman.