Dog rescued by helicopter after surviving landslide in Norway

A lucky dog named Raya managed to survive a landslide that swept eight buildings into the sea in Alta, Norway, on June 3.

In footage posted to Facebook by Luftforsvarets 330 Skvadron, a helicopter unit of the Royal Norwegian Air Force, Raya is seen bounding over to a rescuer, who pets the dog as it is airlifted from the scene.

There were no injuries reported in the landslide, which saw a large swath of land break off from the surrounding area before being pushed into the water of the Altafjord.

