Dog rescued from hot car at Sand Key Park in Clearwater, owner arrested

A French bulldog was rescued from a hot car at Sand Key Park in Clearwater over the weekend, according to officers.

The Clearwater Police Department said the dog's owner was arrested for animal cruelty after the dog was rescued on Sunday.

Officers said the temperature on Sunday was 89 degrees – with a heat index of 96 degrees. That's when Clearwater police said the French bulldog was found panting excessively with drool coating the backseat of the car.

Police rescued the dog from the car and took it to a local veterinarian to be checked out, authorities said.

The owner was taken to the Pinellas County Jail after the incident.

Clearwater police said they recently had a similar case where a cat was left inside a locked car while its owner went to the beach.

"Under no circumstances should you ever leave a pet inside a car during these hot summer days," a statement from Clearwater PD said.