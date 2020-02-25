Dogs rescued from Louisiana breeder will be up for adoption at Humane Society of Tampa

article

Twenty dogs rescued from deplorable conditions have made their way to Tampa from Louisiana. Six of the 20 dogs will be up for adoption Tuesday afternoon at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

The 20 dogs were part of more than 70 pups rescued in mid-February from a woman’s home in Lafayette Parish. The dogs, mostly miniature pinschers, were sent to numerous different shelters to be rehoused and nursed back to health.

The woman was found to be breeding the dogs in crowded and dirty conditions. If she found one of the dogs to be sick, authorities said 60-year-old Pamela Galjour would take the dogs out back, shoot them and bury their bodies.

Booking image for Palm Galjour

Galjour was also found to be treating her elderly husband the same way as her dogs. Authorities discovered her 90-year-old spouse, suffering from dementia and locked in a room.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay brought the dogs in on Friday, and since then have been working to get them healthy. Many of the dogs are heartworm positive and were found to have mange, but they are being treated. The dogs are also being spayed or neutered and microchipped before leaving for their forever home.

Six dogs will be up for adoption at the shelter at noon Tuesday on a first-come basis. The rest of the dogs will be made available throughout the week.