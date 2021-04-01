DOJ: Another man in custody in Orlando in relation to Capitol riot

article

Another man is in custody in Orlando in relation to the Capitol riot earlier this year, justice officials announced on Thursday.

A mob objecting to the presidential election victory of Democrat Joe Biden broke into the U.S. Capitol on January 6 as members of Congress met to certify the results. At least five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died as a result of the violence, and two other officers killed themselves after.

The Department of Justice reported on Thursday that Grady Douglas Owens has been arrested in relation to the riot at the Capitol and is in custody in Orlando.

He reportedly faces the following charges:

Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain United States Government Officers or Employees Using a Dangerous Weapon or Causing Bodily Injury

Entering a Restricted Building

Obstruction of Law Enforcement

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Federal Property

More than 300 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot, with at least 20 of them from Florida. Authorities continue to identify and arrest others.

