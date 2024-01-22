Expand / Collapse search

1 arrested after domestic disturbance turns deadly in St. Petersburg

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 9:32AM
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
Jacob Ray Wallace mugshot courtesy of the St. Petersburg Police Department.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A woman is dead, and a man is in custody following a shooting in St. Petersburg Sunday night.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Jacob Ray Wallace, 28, shot his live-in girlfriend, Tiffany Jade Dickinson, at their home,554 Freeport Avenue North, shortly before 11 p.m. after an argument. 

Police say the couple lived in the home with his 67-year-old mother and two children, a 10-year-old boy, and a 23-month-old girl. They were all home at the time of the shooting.

The toddler, according to officers,  is Wallace and Dickinson's biological child.

Wallace has been charged with second-degree murder. 