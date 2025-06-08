Domestic dispute turns to gunfire, killing 1 man in Tampa: TPD

The Brief A domestic dispute in Tampa turned to gunfire, killing one man, according to police. Police say that all the people involved are related or known to each other. A woman was also hospitalized with serious injuries, but she is now stable.



One person is dead and another is injured after Tampa police say a domestic-related dispute escalated into a shootout on Sunday morning on the 1700 block of N Club Court.

Investigators say that one of the people involved remained at the scene, and he has been cooperating with them.

A man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, and a woman was also hospitalized with serious injuries, but she is now stable.

Police say that all the people involved are related or known to each other.

At this point, TPD says that the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing and more details will come from the Tampa Police Department.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.

