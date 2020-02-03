Donate furniture at your local ReStore to help build homes for families

The Habitat ReStore has been helping build communities for years, giving builders a place to donate their extra materials and providing those materials to the public for a discounted price, all while supporting the mission of Habitat for Humanity.

The revenue that is generated through the ReStore goes back into building homes for families and has become a solution for people to give back to the community. So far, Habitat for Humanity in Pinellas and West Pasco County has built over 500 houses and is building its 600 house Feb. 13.

President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity in Pinellas and West Pasco’s County, Mike Sutton explained, “You never know what you will find in the ReStore. All of this product has been donated to us from businesses and individuals throughout the community. Some of the product is brand new, so there are items like brand new mattresses, tile, and windows. You never know what you can find at the ReStore.”

There are truckloads of building material and furniture brought into the ReStore daily, which gives people new varieties of material and furniture to choose from every day.

The ReStores are located in Clearwater, New Port Richey, and throughout the Tampa Bay region.

If you want to donate your own materials and furniture you can visit https://www.habitatpinellas.org/ to schedule pickups or just come to the store to donate any unwanted building material or furniture.