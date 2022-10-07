Donation & volunteer opportunities around Tampa Bay

After Hurricane Ian devastated areas of Southwest Florida, volunteers and organizations have rushed to the aid of residents left to pick up the pieces.

Whether you want to volunteer time, donate funds, or give goods, there's a way everyone can make a difference in the lives of neighbor Floridians in need.

Below are links to organizations and volunteer opportunities where efforts will make the most impact.

Volunteer

United Way

The United Way is always in search of volunteers, who provide service to those who need it most in their local communities. United Way volunteers in the Tampa Bay area are helping Hurricane Ian victims – with everything from packing boxes to cleaning up after the storm.

To sign up as a volunteer and see opportunities to help, visit https://www.unitedway.org/get-involved/volunteer

Metropolitan Ministries

Metro Ministries has immediate opportunities for volunteers to help ensure that families can find help when they need it most. Visit https://www.metromin.org/get-involved/volunteer/ to sign up and see opportunities in your area.

Donate

United Way Suncoast

United Way Suncoast, which serves the hard-hit DeSoto County and Myakka areas, is getting requests for hygiene items, children's shoes and socks, nutritious non-perishable food packs and school supplies. Visit https://unitedwaysuncoast.org/ to donate.

Grace Family Church

Grace Family Church of Tampa is collecting donations at all locations during weekend services only:

Water

Nonperishable Food

Hygiene and cleaning items

To connect with a church or organization doing relief work in Southwest Florida, email amccullohs@gfcflorida.com.

or visit https://gfcflorida.com/updates.

Idlewild Baptist Church

Idlewild Baptist Church’s Missions Ministry is working with Florida Baptist Convention Disaster Relief and North American Mission Board (NAMB) Send Relief to help victims of Hurricane Ian. To donate, visit https://www.idlewild.org/hurricane-relief/.

Achieva Credit Union

Achieva Credit Union has been collecting supplies and donations for Hurricane Ian relief at its statewide locations. The nonprofit has also announced a dollar-for-dollar match up to $50,000 to help communities across Southwest Florida recover and rebuild. Visit https://www.achievacu.com/Promo/Donation.

Operation Blessing & Convoy of Hope

Volunteers with humanitarian organizations Operation Blessing and Convoy of Hope have been picking up disaster relief kits from the Tampa Bay area and delivering them to Southwest Florida.

Learn more at https://convoyofhope.org/disaster-services/ian-response/ and https://www.ob.org/disaster-relief/#donate-now.

Florida Disaster Fund

The state of Florida has set up a private Florida Disaster Fund to respond to relief efforts as Ian makes its way on land. The money will be distributed to different organizations that serves people in various communities with disaster response and recovery.

Donations to the Florida Disaster Fund are made to the Volunteer Florida Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, and are tax-deductible. Up to 3%, however, no more than $30,000 will be taken from each donation to cover administrative costs, including but not limited to staff salary, indirect costs and credit card and bank transaction fees.

To donate by check, make it payable to "Volunteer Florida Foundation" and include "Florida Disaster Fund" in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to Volunteer Florida Foundation at 1545 Raymond Diehl Road, Suite 250, Tallahassee, FL 32308.

Don't forget our furry friends

Gulf Coast Humane Society

The Gulf Coast Humane Society is in constant need of items to care for animals and maintain operations. Donations are usually accepted at the shelter, located at 2010 Arcadia Street, Fort Myers, Fla. 33916. After Hurricane Ian, the best way to help is through a shipped donation from Amazon, Chewy.com, or Walmart. Visit https://gulfcoasthumanesociety.org/supplies-wish-list/ for more information.

Conservancy of Southwest Florida

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida asks for donations to be made through its Amazon wish list at https://www.amazon.com/gp/registry/wishlist/365QOHQ8VJO6Z/ref=topnav_lists_2.