Make your donation count: Organizations leading Hurricane Ian relief

After a disaster like Hurricane Ian, it's hard to know where your donation will make the most difference.

Below are the top state and national resources dedicated to helping victims of Hurricane Ian and other natural disasters.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross has volunteers on the ground in Southwest Florida to help with relief efforts. Following the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian, FOX Corporation donated $1 million to the American Red Cross. Anyone who wishes to join FOX’s effort to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian through donations can visit redcross.org/foxforward.

Donations to Red Cross Disaster Relief may also be made at redcross.org, by calling 800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation today.

Florida Disaster Fund

The state of Florida has set up a private Florida Disaster Fund to respond to relief efforts as Ian makes its way on land. The money will be distributed to different organizations that serves people in various communities with disaster response and recovery.

Donations to the Florida Disaster Fund are made to the Volunteer Florida Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, and are tax-deductible. Up to 3%, however, no more than $30,000 will be taken from each donation to cover administrative costs, including but not limited to staff salary, indirect costs and credit card and bank transaction fees.

To donate by check, make it payable to "Volunteer Florida Foundation" and include "Florida Disaster Fund" in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to Volunteer Florida Foundation at 1545 Raymond Diehl Road, Suite 250, Tallahassee, FL 32308.

RELATED: Hurricane Ian: How you can help victims and avoid scams

United Way of Florida and United Way Suncoast

The United Way of Florida shared a list of items needed, including tarps, zip ties, flashlights, batteries, diapers, feminine and personal hygiene products.

Contributions to the United Way of Florida Disaster Fund will be directed to Florida communities most impacted by a disaster of any kind. One donation can be made to benefit multiple communities or directed to a specific need or location/county. Visit https://www.uwof.org/hurricaneian for more information.

United Way Suncoast, which serves the hard-hit DeSoto County and Myakka areas, is getting requests for hygiene items, children's shoes and socks, nutritious non-perishable food packs and school supplies. Visit https://unitedwaysuncoast.org/ to donate.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army says donations can be made online: www.HelpSalvationArmy.org or by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769).