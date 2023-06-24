Doodle Noodle Bar gives customers a one-of-a-kind dining experience

Don't be fooled by the black-and-white theme. The flavors at this Westchase restaurant are in full color.

"When you walk in, you kinda get wowed. It's more lively, kinda, more fun," admitted Kitco Vongprachanh. He's the owner of the Doodle Noodle Bar on West Linebaugh Avenue.

The restaurant looks like an artist's sketchbook with black and white drawings from wall to ceiling.

"All the drawings in here are from my cousin Eddie, he calls himself Ox, from the floor all the way to the ceiling, this is all hand drawn by him," shared Vongprachanh, "We've seen this in Korea, so we wanted to bring this back home."

The artwork combines the look of being inside a home complete with a kitchen, living room with Fireplace, bathroom, and the windows.

"Each one of our windows kinda goes into like a different realm," he said, "We wanted to do more of a home theme here. A lot of people with artwork, they aren't able to show it to the world."

All of that is just the restaurant's decor, but their food gives the place full color.

"Our pho is a fusion style," he explained, "I always wanted my mom's broth when she finished her noodles. We cook all of our food on a wok which gives it a nice flavor to it."

They can cater to vegetarian customers too.

"Our veggie broth is 100% vegetarian. We cook it overnight so it sits and gets more flavor to the broth," Vongprachanh said, "We want them to taste what we taste."

The venue has a full-service bar, as the name implies, and the more color in the cocktail, the better.

"It makes it more pot out from the black and white theme when you served colored food on the table," admitted Vongprachanh, "We want to make sure that the service and food is up to par, so we're always out here trying to touch tables to see what we can improve."

The Doodle Noodle Bar is open seven days a week and is located at 9620 West Linebaugh Avenue.

You can learn more about them or see their menu by clicking here.