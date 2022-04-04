Downed power lines, damages reported after hail falls in Highlands County, officials say

As severe weather crossed over, hail was seen falling throughout parts of Highlands County early Monday evening.

Highlands County Fire Rescue said they are still gathering details on the damages in the area. Officials said hail the size of golf balls and even baseballs were reported in the Sebring area.

Vehicles with damages ranging from dents to windshields shattered were reported, according to Highlands County officials. There are also power lines down, Highlands County fire officials confirmed.

Courtesy of the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners

Highlands County officials also said they received several reports of damages from Venus to Avon Park due to storms that moved through the county. Tree limbs are also down on Avon Pines Road in Avon Park.

Courtesy of Courtney Godbold

Residents seeing downed power lines can call (863) 402-7200 to report it.