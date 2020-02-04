Downtown Lakeland has 850 more parking spots, thanks to new garage

Finding a parking spot, especially when you’re in a hurry, can be frustrating.

It may have just become a little easier for people coming to downtown Lakeland.

The 850-spot Heritage Plaza Parking Garage opened Tuesday at 227 South Kentucky Avenue.

Most of the spots will be owned by businesses with downtown locations, such as Lakeland Regional Health Systems and MidFlorida Credit Union.

However, the city purchased a number of spots as well which will be used for public parking.

“We have 49 regular spaces and 10 ADA compatible spaces that are available in the parking garage on weekdays,” said city spokesman Kevin Cook. “On weekends, the entire parking garage is open for those who want to use it.”

Advertisement

The public spaces will cost $1 an hour during weekdays, and will be free nights and weekends.