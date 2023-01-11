Downtown St. Pete road project to bring pedestrian safety improvements

The Florida Department of Transportation and the City of St. Petersburg are working on pedestrian safety improvements in downtown.

The project started this week, and crews are building curb bulb-outs at 10 intersections along 4th Street between 5th Avenue North and 5th Avenue South. Bulb-outs are extensions of the sidewalk that give pedestrians more space, Kris Carson, a spokesperson for FDOT, said.

"We wanted to make sure St. Pete was walkable, but we’re actually building bulb-outs that are also called curb extensions to help make pedestrians more visible," she said. "We want to make sure motorists see pedestrians. By building these bulb-outs, we can slow down traffic, and it really helps reduce the overall crash rate."

According to Carson, a similar project was done on 3rd Street two years ago. Officials with the city asked DOT to take a look at adding bulb-outs on 4th Street too.

"We got with our team here, and we decided that it would be a really great project for 4th Street as well. It has been very successfully used on other streets, and we’ll continue to take a look at where we can add these," Carson said. "It has to be appropriate, but bulb-outs or curb extensions is really a great way to reduce the speeds and make the roadways safer for pedestrians and motorists."

Carson said FDOT looks at crash rates, pedestrians who are injured, hit or killed and other factors in engineering studies they do before choosing an area to start a project in.

"It’s extremely important," Carson said about the project. "The Department of Transportation, our passion, our first priority is safety. That’s something we’re really trying to do in the state of Florida is reduce our pedestrian crashes, our pedestrian fatalities, so it’s extremely important to DOT, it’s important to the city as well. They’re great partners with us and essentially, this is a safety project, but it’s also an economic development, and we want to make sure people feel safe walking around the area all over Tampa Bay."

Monday, crews closed 4th Avenue South just west of the US 92 intersection at 4th Street South while they work to install new storm pipes and structures before they can build the bulb-outs. The closure will last about two weeks until Jan. 20 at midnight.

Southbound traffic on 4th Street South won’t be affected. Drivers can detour around the work by going westbound on 3rd Avenue South, then southbound on 5th Street South.

There are warning signs and electronic message boards in the area to tell drivers about the closure.

The project will cost about $2.7 million and is expected to be completed in early 2024. The contractor is Burgess Civil LLC.