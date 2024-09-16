Dozens attend rally to thwart potential partial sale of Sand Hill Scout Reservation

Dozens of residents and Eagle Scouts protested the potential sale of a portion of the Sand Hill Scout Reservation in Brooksville on Sunday afternoon.

The 1,400-acre property was gifted to the Boy Scouts by the late property owner, Larry Die Polder, who passed away in 1978.

In his will, he dedicated it to the Boy Scouts to use and cherish. In the event the organization wanted to sell the property, Die Polder asked for Hernando County to take it over and turn it into a park for residents to use.

In a blog post responding to confusion over the property, the Boy Scouts of America Greater Tampa Bay Council wrote it has unrestricted access to the property.

"To reaffirm our clear title and unrestricted use of the property, the Council sought judicial clarification from the Hernando County Circuit Court," the post reads. "In January 2024, the Court confirmed the Council’s full rights over the Sand Hill property."

"If a sale proceeds, it will be followed by a thorough six-month due diligence period. Withlacoochee River Electric has been a steadfast supporter of Scouting, and we believe this could be a mutually beneficial collaboration," said the post.

Residents like Aja Moore were shocked to learn that in June, the Boy Scouts began to explore a 50-acre land sale to the Withlacoochee River Electric Co-op.

Another 450 acres are in jeopardy. The Boy Scouts could also sell that portion to a developer for a commercial-residential development. Moore organized the protest on Sunday.

"Mr. Die Polder, I'm sorry that men think they can take this land from what your wishes were, but I promise, I'm going to do everything I can to protect what you wanted," she said.

If the sale moves forward, Hernando County Commissioners would have to approve rezoning that parcel. The Boy Scouts noted that proceeds from any property actions will return to its programs and properties.

Protestors hope the council members will change their minds ahead of a virtual board meeting this Thursday. It is unclear at this time whether the meeting is open to the public.

FOX 13 reached out to the Boy Scouts of America Greater Tampa Bay Council for a comment in response to the protest but did not receive an immediate response.

