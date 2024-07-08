Dozens of balloons collected off Sarasota coast, researchers warn of plastic pollution danger

For five days straight, Dr. Randall Wells and his team with the Sarasota Dolphin Research Program, Brookfield Zoo Chicago scooped not one or two, but dozens of mylar balloons from the water.

"We were getting tired of putting the boat hook over the side and pulling these things out. We were out there doing dolphin research, not doing trash pickup, but we did pick up everyone that we saw," he said.

They picked up 76, to be exact. Balloons used to celebrate occasions like Mother’s Day and birthdays. Once they end up in waterways like Sarasota Bay or the Gulf of Mexico, they become a danger to wildlife.

"When they come down in the Gulf of Mexico or another body of water they deflate a little bit, they look like a jellyfish, they look like some food source for animals out there and it just won’t be a good outcome," said Dr. Wells.

Once ingested by animals like turtles, dolphins or whales, the balloons can obstruct their guts.

Last fall, a whale calf died off the coast of North Carolina. Biologists found a crumpled mylar balloon, which impacted its ability to digest and led to starvation.

READ: Sarasota Bay boaters urged to keep their distance from new dolphin calves

That’s not the only impact from plastic pollution.

"With the emerging issues of plastic pollution we hear about… Even the data that comes from Sarasota Bay dolphins indicate that they are getting microplastics in their tissues and their getting these plastics in their tissues at levels higher than found in humans," said Dr. Wells.

A new Florida law that took effect July 1 bans the intentional release of balloons. Dr. Wells said it’s a step in the right direction toward protecting sea life for future generations.

"When I see the balloons, I see the potential for death amongst wildlife and it’s senseless. It’s not necessary. People can be better stewards of their environment than they are being with these balloons," he said.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter