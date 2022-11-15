Dozens of bullet casings scattered near scene of deadly shooting in Ruskin neighborhood
RUSKIN, Fla. - A shooting near a basketball court in Ruskin left one person dead Monday night.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office sent deputies and investigators to Auburn Woods Lane near Trent Creek Drive, where houses surround a park with basketball courts, a community pool and the Cypress Creek Clubhouse.
Deputy guards scene of fatal shooting in Ruskin
A vehicle parked along the 15000 block of Auburn Woods Ln. had a bullet hole in the windshield, with dozens of shell casings scattered on the ground.
Dozens of bullet casings were also on the nearby basketball courts.
Detectives said a person was killed in the gunfire, but no other details were release.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.