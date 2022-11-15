Dozens of bullet casings scattered near scene of deadly shooting in Ruskin neighborhood

article

A shooting near a basketball court in Ruskin left one person dead Monday night.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office sent deputies and investigators to Auburn Woods Lane near Trent Creek Drive, where houses surround a park with basketball courts, a community pool and the Cypress Creek Clubhouse.

Deputy guards scene of fatal shooting in Ruskin Expand

A vehicle parked along the 15000 block of Auburn Woods Ln. had a bullet hole in the windshield, with dozens of shell casings scattered on the ground.

Map of location where fatal shooting occurred View courtesy Google Maps

Dozens of bullet casings were also on the nearby basketball courts.

Detectives said a person was killed in the gunfire, but no other details were release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.