Dozens of Florida Bank of America locations closing due to COVID-19 spike
TAMPA, Fla. - One of the nation's largest banks is temporarily closing dozens of locations around Florida because of coronavirus concerns.
Bank of America said the purpose is to care for the well-being of employees. Mobile banking and ATMs are still available.
To see if your Bank of America branch is affected, check the bank's website.
“This Financial Center has been temporarily closed,” is the message under the closed branch location. There is no time table on when those locations will reopen.
As of July 7, the following branches are closed in the Tampa Bay area:
Auburndale, 300 Havendale Blvd, Auburndale, FL 33823
Apollo Beach, 203 Apollo Beach Blvd, Apollo Beach, FL 33572
Braden Plaza, 4302 State Road 64 E, Bradenton, FL 34208
College Plaza, 3401 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton, FL 34210
Peridia, 5315 39th St E, Bradenton, FL 34203
Bayshore, 6160 14th St W, Bradenton, FL 34207
Tara, 7223 55th Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34203
Westside, 4311 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34209
Gateway North, 11200 State Road 64 E, Bradenton, FL 34212
West Brandon, 2105 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511
Brooksville Market Square, 7485 Broad St, Brooksville, FL 34601
Downtown Clearwater, 600 Cleveland St, Clearwater, FL 33755
Missouri Avenue, 1610 S Missouri Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756
Crystal River, 450 SE US Highway 19, Crystal River, FL 34429
Dade City, 37939 Church Ave, Dade City, FL 33525
Dunedin, 1080 Keene Rd, Dunedin, FL 34698 (Lobby is closed, but drive-up window is open)
Homosassa Springs, 4395 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa, FL 34446
East Lake Wales, 1100 State Road 60 E, Lake Wales, FL 33853
Lakeland, 331 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33801
Plantation Square, 5301 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL 33809
East Bay Drive/Starkey, 2600 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL 33771
Indian Rocks, 12046 Indian Rocks Rd, Largo, FL 33774
North Seminole, 10900 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL 33778 (Lobby is closed, but drive-up window is open)
Fishhawk, 5680 Fishhawk Crossing Blvd, Lithia, FL 33547
Van Dyke Commons, 17455 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz, FL 33548
Willow Bend, 22850 State Road 54, Lutz, FL 33549
Madeira Beach, 14805 Gulf Blvd, Madeira Beach, FL 33708
Chelsea, 1452 Seven Springs Blvd, New Port Richey, FL 34655
Trouble Creek, 4526 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL 34652
North Port, 14299 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287
66th St/102nd Ave, 10200 66th St N, Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Embassy, 8338 Embassy Blvd, Port Richey, FL 34668
Big Bend, 13180 US Highway 301 S, Riverview, FL 33578
Riverview, 9810 US Highway 301 S, Riverview, FL 33578
St. Pete Beach, 7500 Gulf Blvd, Saint Pete Beach, FL 33706
Downtown St. Pete, 220 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701
Northwest, 5701 38th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710
Five Towns, 8181 54th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
Madrid Square, 2145 34th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713
Meadowlawn, 1135 62nd Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33702
Fruitville Road, 3175 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL 34237
Sarasota Main, 1990 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL 34236
Sarasota Square, 8111 S Beneva Rd, Sarasota, FL 34238
Sarasota Crossings, 5457 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL 34232
Village Plaza, 3600 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233
University Parkway, 8498 Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34243
Palmer Crossing, 5470 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233
Seffner, 816 Dr Martin Luther King Blvd W, Seffner, FL 33584
South Seminole, 6801 Seminole Blvd, Seminole, FL 33772
South Pasadena, 985 Pasadena Ave S, South Pasadena, FL 33707
Mariner Square, 7184 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609
Mariner Village, 11050 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34608
Gunn Highway, 5636 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33624
Carrollwood Village, 14002 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618
Davis Island, 337 E Davis Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606
East Fowler, 1720 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612
Race Track Road & Hillsborough, 13829 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33635
Columbus Plaza, 5002 E 10th Ave, Tampa, FL 33619
Hyde Park, 249 S Hyde Park Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
Westshore Mall, 100 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609
Carrollwood, 10301 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618
West Tampa, 2700 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607
Tampa Palms, 15301 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
Hillsborough and Webb, 8302 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33615
Downtown Tampa, 101 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602
Hanley Road, 8320 Hanley Rd, Tampa, FL 33634
South Manhattan, 4825 S Manhattan Ave, Tampa, FL 33611
Cross Creek, 19002 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647
Citrus Park, 7805 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33626
Tarpon Mall, 910 E Tarpon Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Lithia Crossing, 3467 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Valrico, FL 33596
South Venice, 2180 S Tamiami Trl, Venice, FL 34293
Venice, 304 W Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34285
Wesley Chapel, 28580 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Bank of America released the following statement:
We continue to take broad-ranging steps to support our clients and employees during the current health crisis, including some temporary closures when our staffing is not sufficient for all our financial centers to remain open.
We are working to re-open our centers as soon as possible. In addition to our centers and our ATM network, our clients always have the ability to manage their financial needs through our mobile banking and online at bankofamerica.com.
We appreciate our clients’ understanding and flexibility during these unprecedented times.