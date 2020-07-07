Dozens of Florida Bank of America locations closing due to COVID-19 spike

article

One of the nation's largest banks is temporarily closing dozens of locations around Florida because of coronavirus concerns.

Bank of America said the purpose is to care for the well-being of employees. Mobile banking and ATMs are still available.

To see if your Bank of America branch is affected, check the bank's website.

“This Financial Center has been temporarily closed,” is the message under the closed branch location. There is no time table on when those locations will reopen.

As of July 7, the following branches are closed in the Tampa Bay area:

Auburndale, 300 Havendale Blvd, Auburndale, FL 33823

Apollo Beach, 203 Apollo Beach Blvd, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Braden Plaza, 4302 State Road 64 E, Bradenton, FL 34208

College Plaza, 3401 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton, FL 34210

Peridia, 5315 39th St E, Bradenton, FL 34203

Bayshore, 6160 14th St W, Bradenton, FL 34207

Tara, 7223 55th Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34203

Westside, 4311 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34209

Gateway North, 11200 State Road 64 E, Bradenton, FL 34212

West Brandon, 2105 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511

Brooksville Market Square, 7485 Broad St, Brooksville, FL 34601

Downtown Clearwater, 600 Cleveland St, Clearwater, FL 33755

Missouri Avenue, 1610 S Missouri Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756

Crystal River, 450 SE US Highway 19, Crystal River, FL 34429

Dade City, 37939 Church Ave, Dade City, FL 33525

Dunedin, 1080 Keene Rd, Dunedin, FL 34698 (Lobby is closed, but drive-up window is open)

Homosassa Springs, 4395 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa, FL 34446

East Lake Wales, 1100 State Road 60 E, Lake Wales, FL 33853

Lakeland, 331 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33801

Plantation Square, 5301 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL 33809

East Bay Drive/Starkey, 2600 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL 33771

Indian Rocks, 12046 Indian Rocks Rd, Largo, FL 33774

North Seminole, 10900 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL 33778 (Lobby is closed, but drive-up window is open)

Fishhawk, 5680 Fishhawk Crossing Blvd, Lithia, FL 33547

Van Dyke Commons, 17455 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz, FL 33548

Willow Bend, 22850 State Road 54, Lutz, FL 33549

Madeira Beach, 14805 Gulf Blvd, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Chelsea, 1452 Seven Springs Blvd, New Port Richey, FL 34655

Trouble Creek, 4526 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL 34652

North Port, 14299 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287

66th St/102nd Ave, 10200 66th St N, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Embassy, 8338 Embassy Blvd, Port Richey, FL 34668

Big Bend, 13180 US Highway 301 S, Riverview, FL 33578

Riverview, 9810 US Highway 301 S, Riverview, FL 33578

St. Pete Beach, 7500 Gulf Blvd, Saint Pete Beach, FL 33706

Downtown St. Pete, 220 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

Northwest, 5701 38th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710

Five Towns, 8181 54th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709

Madrid Square, 2145 34th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713

Meadowlawn, 1135 62nd Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33702

Fruitville Road, 3175 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL 34237

Sarasota Main, 1990 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL 34236

Sarasota Square, 8111 S Beneva Rd, Sarasota, FL 34238

Sarasota Crossings, 5457 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL 34232

Village Plaza, 3600 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233

University Parkway, 8498 Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34243

Palmer Crossing, 5470 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233

Seffner, 816 Dr Martin Luther King Blvd W, Seffner, FL 33584

South Seminole, 6801 Seminole Blvd, Seminole, FL 33772

South Pasadena, 985 Pasadena Ave S, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Mariner Square, 7184 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609

Mariner Village, 11050 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34608

Gunn Highway, 5636 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33624

Carrollwood Village, 14002 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618

Davis Island, 337 E Davis Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606

East Fowler, 1720 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612

Race Track Road & Hillsborough, 13829 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33635

Columbus Plaza, 5002 E 10th Ave, Tampa, FL 33619

Hyde Park, 249 S Hyde Park Ave, Tampa, FL 33606

Westshore Mall, 100 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609

Carrollwood, 10301 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618

West Tampa, 2700 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607

Tampa Palms, 15301 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL 33647

Hillsborough and Webb, 8302 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33615

Downtown Tampa, 101 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602

Hanley Road, 8320 Hanley Rd, Tampa, FL 33634

South Manhattan, 4825 S Manhattan Ave, Tampa, FL 33611

Cross Creek, 19002 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647

Citrus Park, 7805 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33626

Tarpon Mall, 910 E Tarpon Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Lithia Crossing, 3467 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Valrico, FL 33596

South Venice, 2180 S Tamiami Trl, Venice, FL 34293

Venice, 304 W Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34285

Wesley Chapel, 28580 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Bank of America released the following statement:

We continue to take broad-ranging steps to support our clients and employees during the current health crisis, including some temporary closures when our staffing is not sufficient for all our financial centers to remain open.

We are working to re-open our centers as soon as possible. In addition to our centers and our ATM network, our clients always have the ability to manage their financial needs through our mobile banking and online at bankofamerica.com.

We appreciate our clients’ understanding and flexibility during these unprecedented times.

