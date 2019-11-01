Dozens of parking meters vandalized in St. Pete

article

Police in St. Pete are looking for the vandal or vandals who damaged dozens of Central Avenue parking meters over the last few days, knocking many of them out of service.

According to police, 27 meters were damaged in the first incident, which happened Sunday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Then, 26 more meters were damaged Friday between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

In both cases, police say the meters were jammed with spray foam sealant. Several of the machines were damaged beyond repair and many required “extensive maintenance” to clean and repair, costing the city as much as $10,000 to $12,000, including parts and labor costs.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at 727-893-7780.