Dozens of police dogs show off skills in Pinellas Park  

Approximately 60 K-9’s spent the week jumping obstacles, running up ladders and racing through an agility course with their police partners guiding them along the way.

It was all part of the U.S. Police Canine Association field trials, which were held in Pinellas Park.

Deputy Justin Fineberg asked, “Who doesn’t like to come out and see dogs perform? I mean everyone likes to come out and see the dogs do their thing.”

Deputy Tony LoRusso has been in the K-9 unit 17 years and is on his third dog.

“We spend more time with our dog’s a lot of the time than we do with our own family,” LoRusso explained. “They come home at the same time as us. They eat at the same time as us and we get to go to work together and have those amazing adventures, if you want to call them, performing these law enforcement services.”

Dozens of spectators turned out for the competition, which is also a part of a nationally recognized certification program.

The K9’s are certified annually for drug detection, tracking and patrol.

The competition wrapped up on Friday.

