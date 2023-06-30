Dozens protest in Tampa ahead of Florida's toughest immigration law going into effect

Dozens of families protested in Tampa Friday, the day before Florida’s toughest law on immigration goes into effect, saying it targets the immigrant community.

More than 50 people stood along North Dale Mabry Highway and Columbus Drive in solidarity with undocumented workers in the Latino community, holding signs that read "Keep families together" and "We’re workers not criminals."

"Really there’s been so much uncertainty in the community. We’ve been to many sessions with lawyers, immigration lawyers, representatives from the legislature, and we’ve explained the law to the community, but it still big fear, big fear of what’s going to happen," said Greg Burgos, a co-organizer of the event and radio DJ for a Latino music station.

They protested what was formerly Senate Bill 1718.

"They have to understand it’s going to impact everybody. It’s not going to be like, ‘Oh no, I’m a citizen. It’s not going to impact me,’ because it’s going to take a toll in the economy," said Victoria Marin, an organizer with Mi Familia Vota in Tampa.

Among the changes, the new law will require employers with more than 25 workers to check the status of new workers. Immigration attorneys said there will no doubt be impacts to families and local economies.

"I think as far as some of the businesses, you know they’re going to be losing their employees period," said Jamila Little, a Tampa immigration attorney. "They’re over 800,000 undocumented workers in Florida, and so these people are parents. They might be parents to U.S. citizens and what happens when these families say, ‘Okay, we’re not welcome here. We have to go.’ That breaks up our communities."

That includes losing migrant workers in Florida’s hospitality, construction and agriculture industries.

"Our immigration system is broken. We need a new one, but this is what we have," said Little. "I’m certainly not an advocate for breaking any types of laws as an attorney even immigration laws, but we need a different solution."

Governor Ron DeSantis, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, touted his immigration policies during his campaign tour this week.

"We’re going to turn the screws on sanctuary cities," said DeSantis. "It pays to follow the pay, and it doesn’t pay to violate the law"

Protesters said they are fighting back, encouraging people to register to vote.

"We believe this is an important job because we can stand here and talk and protest and whatever, but we’re doing nothing to change it if we don’t have any action," said Marin.