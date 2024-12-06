Dr. BBQ: Mac and cheese soup recipe

Learn how to make Dr. BBQ's mac and cheese soup.

Mac and cheese soup

This is a unique and tasty soup that will be a favorite on those cold game days.

Ingredients

10 slices thick-cut bacon

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

¼ cup all-purpose flour

One 14-ounce can vegetable broth

3 cups whole milk

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon dry mustard

4 cups (1 pound) shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

1 1/2 cups elbow macaroni, cooked

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish

Directions

Cut the bacon strips into quarters. In a Dutch oven over medium heat, cook the bacon until crisp. Remove it onto paper towels to drain. Add a little oil to the pan if needed, then add the onion. Cook the onion for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and continue cooking until the onion is soft and lightly browned, about another 5 minutes. Add the flour and mix well. Cook for 2 minutes. Add the broth and bring to a simmer, stirring often. Add the milk, chili powder, pepper, and mustard. Return the soup to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Cook for 3 minutes. Add the cheese and bacon and continue cooking and stirring until well blended, about 4 minutes. Add the macaroni and return to a simmer. Remove from the heat and serve.

Makes 8 servings.

