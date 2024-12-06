Dr. BBQ: Mac and cheese soup recipe
TAMPA, Fla. - Learn how to make Dr. BBQ's mac and cheese soup.
Mac and cheese soup
This is a unique and tasty soup that will be a favorite on those cold game days.
Ingredients
- 10 slices thick-cut bacon
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- One 14-ounce can vegetable broth
- 3 cups whole milk
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon dry mustard
- 4 cups (1 pound) shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
- 1 1/2 cups elbow macaroni, cooked
- Chopped fresh parsley for garnish
Directions
Cut the bacon strips into quarters. In a Dutch oven over medium heat, cook the bacon until crisp. Remove it onto paper towels to drain. Add a little oil to the pan if needed, then add the onion. Cook the onion for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and continue cooking until the onion is soft and lightly browned, about another 5 minutes. Add the flour and mix well. Cook for 2 minutes. Add the broth and bring to a simmer, stirring often. Add the milk, chili powder, pepper, and mustard. Return the soup to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Cook for 3 minutes. Add the cheese and bacon and continue cooking and stirring until well blended, about 4 minutes. Add the macaroni and return to a simmer. Remove from the heat and serve.
Makes 8 servings.
