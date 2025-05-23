Dr. BBQ makes shrimp de jonghe
TAMPA - Shrimp De Jonghe
Makes 4 servings
1 lb Jumbo shrimp, peeled & deveined
6 tablespoons butter
4 cloves garlic, crushed
4 green onions sliced thinly on the bias
1⁄4 cup sherry wine
1 teaspoon Dr. BBQ’s Garlic Herb Seasoning
1⁄2 cup dry plain breadcrumbs
Preheat oven to 350°F Grease a 1 to 1-1/2-2 quart casserole dish.
Melt the butter in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the garlic and green onions and sauté for a couple of minutes until the onions are softened.
Stir in the shrimp, sherry, and Dr. BBQ’s garlic Herb seasoning. Add 6 Tablespoons of the breadcrumbs and stir until moistened.
Transfer the mixture to the casserole dish spreading it evenly. Sprinkle the remaining 2 Tbsp breadcrumbs on top and bake for 25 minutes, until browned and cooked through. Serve hot.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter
- Follow FOX 13 on YouTube