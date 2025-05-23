Expand / Collapse search

Dr. BBQ makes shrimp de jonghe

By Ray Lampe
Published  May 23, 2025 4:59pm EDT
TAMPA - Shrimp De Jonghe

Makes 4 servings

1 lb Jumbo shrimp, peeled & deveined 

6 tablespoons butter

4 cloves garlic, crushed

4 green onions sliced thinly on the bias

1⁄4 cup sherry wine

1 teaspoon Dr. BBQ’s Garlic Herb Seasoning

1⁄2 cup dry plain breadcrumbs

Preheat oven to 350°F Grease a 1 to 1-1/2-2 quart casserole dish.

Melt the butter in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the garlic and green onions and sauté for a couple of minutes until the onions are softened.

Stir in the shrimp, sherry, and Dr. BBQ’s garlic Herb seasoning. Add 6 Tablespoons of the breadcrumbs and stir until moistened.

Transfer the mixture to the casserole dish spreading it evenly. Sprinkle the remaining 2 Tbsp breadcrumbs on top and bake for 25 minutes, until browned and cooked through. Serve hot.

