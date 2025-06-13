Dr. BBQ makes Sonoran hot dogs

Sonoran Hot Dogs

Makes 8 servings



Make the salsa at least an hour before you plan to eat.

Preheat the oven to 375°.

Wrap each hot dog in a slice of bacon, securing both ends with a toothpick.

Place the hot dogs on a rack on a baking sheet and place in the oven.

Cook for about 30 minutes until the bacon is cooked to your liking.

Remove from the oven and set aside.

Meanwhile, heat the beans in a saucepan with half of their liquid.

Mix in the chili powder and cook until the beans are warm.

Drain the beans and set aside. Put a spoonful of the beans in the bottom of each of the rolls, then add a hot dog. Top with some of the salsa. Drizzle with mustard and mayo,

then top with a few of the jalapeño slices.

Mango Salsa (Recipe below)

8 hot dogs

8 slices bacon

1 can pinto beans

1 Tablespoon Chili Powder

8 Hoagie rolls, top split

Mustard

Mayonnaise

2 jalapeños, thinly sliced

Mango Salsa

2 cups diced fresh mango

1 cup diced Roma tomato

1 cup diced bell pepper

½ cup diced red onion

1 diced jalapeno

½ cup chopped cilantro

Juice of 1 lime

Salt and pepper

To make the salsa, combine the mango, tomato, bell pepper, onion and jalapeno in a medium bowl and mix well.

Add the cilantro, lime juice and salt and pepper to taste.

Mix well and refrigerate for an hour. Mix again before serving.