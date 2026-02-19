Grilled burgers topped with spicy jerk bacon jam

Fire up the grill and elevate your next cookout with these grilled burgers topped with homemade jerk bacon jam.

Grilled Burgers with Jerk Bacon Jam

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients

2 lbs. ground beef, preferably 80/20 fat content

6 slices Gouda cheese

6 leaves lettuce

6 slices tomato

6 burger buns

Jerk Bacon Jam Recipe

Makes about 1 cup

Be sure to make the bacon jam ahead as it takes a little time. Prepare the grill to cook directly over medium-high heat. Divide the ground beef into six patties and season with salt and pepper. Grill the burgers for 3 to 4 minutes per side, flipping occasionally until they are well browned and cooked to an internal temp of at least 155 degrees for medium. Top with the cheese and cook until melted. Transfer to a platter and grill the buns quickly until golden brown. Top each bun bottom with a lettuce leaf and a slice of tomato. Add a burger and a spoon full of the bacon jam. Top with a bun top and serve with chips and a pickle.

Bacon jam is a condiment that a lot of restaurants use on burgers and sandwiches. It’s sweet and salty and, with the addition of the Jerk Seasoning, it’s spicy with a bit of that great Island flavor. In this recipe, I discard half of the bacon fat, and I like it that way. If you have to, remove more of the bacon fat, but remember that you are tossing some great flavor with it. I like this on crackers and on toast as well as on burgers and sandwiches.

Ingredients

1 pound bacon, not thick cut

1 large yellow onion, cut into small dice

4 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tablespoons Jerk Seasoning

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup cider vinegar

Directions

Heat a dutch oven over medium heat. Use the grill for a little extra flavor if you’d like.

Cut the bacon in half and add half to the pot.

Cook until crispy, then remove to a paper towel to drain.

Pour off the bacon fat and reserve for another use.

Add the remaining bacon and cook until crispy.

Remove to a paper towel to drain but leave this bacon fat in the pot.

Add the onion and garlic and cook until the onion is translucent.

Chop the bacon and add it to the pot.

Add the Jerk Seasoning and the brown sugar.

Mix well and cook until it’s all combined.

Add the vinegar and mix well.

Cook, stirring often, for 5–10 minutes until reduced and thickened into a "jam" type of consistency.

Remove to a bowl and serve warm, or refrigerate and serve cool.