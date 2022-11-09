Dr. BBQ: Smoked buffalo chicken dip

Learn how to make Dr. BBQ's smoked buffalo chicken dip.

Ingredients:

(Makes about 10 servings)

2-8 ounce blocks of cream cheese

1 cup ranch dressing

½ Frank's Red Hot Sauce

½ cup blue cheese crumbles

¼ cup barbeque

3 cups of smoked grilled chicken, chopped

Crusty bread

Celery stick

Pork rinds

How to make:

Prepare the grill, smoker or oven to cook indirect at 325° with a small amount of cherry wood added for flavor if you’re smoking. In a large bowl combine the cream cheese, ranch, hot sauce, blue cheese and barbecue sauce. Mix well.

Transfer to a grill safe baking pan. Place in the cooker for 20 minutes. Remove, stir and add the chicken. Mix well.

Put back in the cooker for about another 20 minutes until bubbly hot. Serve immediately with crusty bread, celery sticks and pork rinds for dipping.