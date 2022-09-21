Dr. BBQ's 1 Hour Suppers: Creole-spiced grilled TLT sandwich
TAMPA, Fla. - For this one hour supper, Chef Ray Lampe – aka Dr. BBQ – put a Creole twist on a southern favorite.
Instead of a BLT (bacon, lettuce and tomato), this TLT (turkey, lettuce and tomato) is perfect to please every pallet in your family.
This TLT recipe makes four servings:
Sandwich:
- 1 pound turkey breast slices
- Creole seasoning (recipe below, or use a store-bought mix of salt, garlic thyme and cayenne)
- ½ cup Mayonnaise
- 8 slices white bread
- 4 slices of a big red tomato (or 8 smaller slices)
- 4 leaves romaine lettuce
Turkey, lettuce and tomato sandwiches with a grilled, Creole twist. Courtesy Dr. BBQ
Creole seasoning:
- 2 tbsp paprika
- 2 tbsp Morton's Kosher salt
- 2 tsp granulated garlic
- 2 tsp granulated onion
- 1 tsp cayenne
- 1 tsp white pepper
- 1/4 tsp ground thyme
- 1/2 tsp ground mustard
- Combine ingredients in a small bowl. Makes about 1/2 cup
Prepare the grill to cook medium high over direct heat. In a small bowl combine the mayonnaise and 1 teaspoon Creole spice. Set aside.
Season the turkey slices liberally with the Creole spice. Grill them for 2-3 minutes per side until golden brown and cooked to an internal temp of at least 165°. Remove to a plate.
To make the sandwiches, toast the bread, then spread each slice with a portion of the spiced mayonnaise. Top 4 of the slices with a leaf of romaine, then a slice or two of tomato and then ¼ of the turkey. Top that with the remaining toast slices.
Secure with picks and cut the sandwiches in half to serve.