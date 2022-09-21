Expand / Collapse search

Dr. BBQ's 1 Hour Suppers: Creole-spiced grilled TLT sandwich

By Ray Lampe and Dr. BBQ
FOX 13 News

One-hour supper: Creole-spiced grilled TLT sandwich

TAMPA, Fla. - For this one hour supper, Chef Ray Lampe – aka Dr. BBQ – put a Creole twist on a southern favorite. 

Instead of a BLT (bacon, lettuce and tomato), this TLT (turkey, lettuce and tomato) is perfect to please every pallet in your family.

This TLT recipe makes four servings:

Sandwich: 

  • 1 pound turkey breast slices
  • Creole seasoning (recipe below, or use a store-bought mix of salt, garlic thyme and cayenne)
  • ½ cup Mayonnaise
  • 8 slices white bread
  • 4 slices of a big red tomato (or 8 smaller slices)
  • 4 leaves romaine lettuce
Turkey, lettuce and tomato sandwiches with a grilled, Creole twist. Courtesy Dr. BBQ

Creole seasoning:

  • 2 tbsp paprika
  • 2 tbsp Morton's Kosher salt
  • 2 tsp granulated garlic
  • 2 tsp granulated onion
  • 1 tsp cayenne
  • 1 tsp white pepper
  • 1/4 tsp ground thyme
  • 1/2 tsp ground mustard
  • Combine ingredients in a small bowl. Makes about 1/2 cup

Prepare the grill to cook medium high over direct heat. In a small bowl combine the mayonnaise and 1 teaspoon Creole spice. Set aside. 

Season the turkey slices liberally with the Creole spice. Grill them for 2-3 minutes per side until golden brown and cooked to an internal temp of at least 165°. Remove to a plate. 

To make the sandwiches, toast the bread, then spread each slice with a portion of the spiced mayonnaise. Top 4 of the slices with a leaf of romaine, then a slice or two of tomato and then ¼ of the turkey. Top that with the remaining toast slices. 

Secure with picks and cut the sandwiches in half to serve. 