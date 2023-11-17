Drakes adds second concert in Tampa at Amalie Arena

article

Four-time Grammy-award winning and multi-platinum selling artist Drake will perform twice at Amalie Arena in February.

In addition to his previously announced Tampa tour stop on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 at 8 p.m., Drake has added a second Tampa date on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. to his 2024 It's All A Blur Tour - Big As The What?

He's performing with Grammy-award winning artist, producer and founder of Dreamville, J. Cole.

Most recently, Drake released his eighth studio album, For All The Dogs via OVO Sound and Republic Records.

He has sold out 50 arena shows across North America throughout the summer and fall.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday at 11 a.m.