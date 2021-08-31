Drive-by shooting injures Bradenton teen

A teen boy was hit by gunfire during a drive-by shooting in Bradenton, police said.

The Bradenton Police Department said it happened outside a home in the 600 block of 21st Road E. Tuesday afternoon

When officers arrived, they were told a 14-year-old boy was struck in the leg and had been driven to the hospital.

The boy is expected to recover.

Police do not have information on a motive or suspects.

Advertisement

They ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Juan Vaquera-Torres at 941-932-9308. Or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous tip at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.