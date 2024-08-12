Driver accused in deadly St. Pete hit-and-run crash arrested

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A suspect who police say hit and killed a woman in a St. Petersburg crosswalk in June and took off has been arrested.

Police say Rosalyn Fuller, 58, struck 62-year-old Kathy Repke around 9 p.m. on June 25, 2024, as she walked in a marked crosswalk in the 6900 block of 4th Street North.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Repke was taken to an area hospital and later died.

Traffic investigators identified Fuller as a person with possible knowledge of the incident. They said she volunteered to speak to investigators about the case.

The crosswalk is one of several that was just installed by the state at the time of the crash. Police said it was not fully operational when the crash occurred, but it was flashing yellow. In June, police told FOX 13 that they believe the driver should have had enough time to see the Repke.

"They're on yellow all the time now, and they're clearly marked," Yolanda Fernandez, a spokesperson for SPPD said at the time of the crash. "[Repke] was in the lane closest to the middle to the median, so it wasn't like she had just stepped off. She was well into the roadway when she was hit."

Last week, an arrest warrant was issued for Fuller's arrest.

She has been charged with hit-and-run - fail to stop at crash involving death and tampering with evidence.

