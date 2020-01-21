Driver accused of deadly DUI crash ran red light at St. Pete intersection, police say

article

One driver was arrested for DUI and another driver is dead following a crash that occurred Monday night in St. Petersburg.

Police said the collision occurred around 9 p.m. at the intersection for 18th Avenue South and 22nd Street South. Investigators said 23-year-old Arttonyo Lee Jr. was heading east on 18th Ave. S. in a black 2015 Mazda 6.

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Latoya Roundtree was heading south on 22nd St. S. in a gray 2013 Chevrolet Malibu. Officials said Lee was speeding and ran a red light at the intersection, and collided into the passenger side of Roundtree’s vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. Shortly, after arriving, detectives said Roundtree passed away.

Police said Lee had “numerous indicators of impairment” and launched a DUI investigation. They said blood test results are pending.

Lee was arrested for vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter and possession of marijuana.