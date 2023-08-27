Driver arrested after fleeing traffic stop in officer-involved shooting in Tarpon Springs, police say

article

A Sunday morning shooting involving two Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies is under investigation, according to authorities.

Deputies say the incident occurred in a parking lot at 40528 U.S. 19 N. in Tarpon Springs.

Shortly after 3 a.m., a Clearwater Police lieutenant saw a gray Dodge Challenger pass him at more than 100 mph on northbound U.S. 19 at Sunset Point Road, deputies said.

The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled the scene.

Deputies say shortly after, the same vehicle was spotted near U.S. 19 and Republic Drive, traveling over 100 mph.

According to authorities the vehicle driven by Joey Young was located in the parking lot of a furniture store.

Two deputies then entered the parking lot and say the vehicle fled around the building and out of sight.

Young then circled back to where the deputies were and began driving toward them in a threatening manner, according to authorities.

Deputies say that in fear for their lives, they both opened fire. The driver was not struck by the gunfire and neither of the deputies were injured.

According to authorities, Young is facing multiple charges, including grand theft auto, two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, fleeing and eluding and reckless driving.