Driver arrested months after Polk County crash that killed 84-year-old man

The Brief Paul Castellano Aponte, 27, faces a vehicular homicide charge stemming from a November 2024 crash in Polk County. Donald Wright, 84, died during emergency surgery following the crash, according to the sheriff's office. PCSO said Castellano Aponte was driving 101 mph seconds before the crash.



More than three months after a crash along a busy road in Polk County took an 84-year-old man's life, deputies have arrested the driver accused of speeding moments before the crash.

Deadly crash investigation

The backstory:

On Nov. 3, 2024, Polk County deputies responded to a two-car crash on U.S. 27 in the Four Corners area near Davenport, according to the sheriff's office.

An 84-year-old man died after a two-car crash on Nov. 3, 2024. (Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.)

Paramedics rushed Donald Wright, 84, to the hospital, where PCSO said he died during emergency surgery.

Investigators later determined that the other driver involved in the crash, Paul Castellano Aponte, 27, was driving 101 mph in a 55 mph zone about five seconds before the crash, and was driving 71 mph at the moment of impact.

Witnesses also told detectives that Castellano Aponte was driving recklessly prior to the crash, PCSO said.

Mugshot of Paul Castellano Aponte. Courtesy: Polk County Jail.

Detectives arrested Castellano Aponte on Wednesday, adding he told them he was speeding because he was tired from working all night.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement on Thursday:

"My Traffic Homicide detectives are the very best at what they do. They conducted extensive analysis [of] all of the evidence, and determined that this wasn’t a crash caused by carelessness; this crash was caused by reckless operation and a total disregard for the safety of everyone on the road that day."

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

What's next:

Castellano Aponte faces a felony vehicular homicide charge.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: