Driver charged several months after Spring Hill crash that killed 2 teens, court documents show

A teen is facing criminal charges several months after a crash in Hernando County that killed two other teens who were riding with him, the State Attorney's Office said.

According to charging documents, Alexander Hartmier, who was 17 at the time of the crash in November 2023, drove recklessly on Mariner Boulevard in Spring Hill moments before going into a front yard, rolling over and hitting a tree.

The Florida Highway Patrol said two of the six teens in the car died and two more were seriously hurt. All were either 16 or 17 years old.

Prosecutors also said Hartmier, who was not injured in the crash, "demonstrated an utter and reckless disregard" for the passengers, including "placing individuals inside the trunk" prior to the wreck.

Hartmier faces a list of charges, including two counts of vehicular manslaughter and one count of culpable negligence. Jail records show he was released Wednesday on $26,000 bond.

