Driver cited after crash involving road ranger cleaning debris on I-4

A road ranger was unharmed after a multi-vehicle crash on I-4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a road ranger’s vehicle was parked in the outside lane of I-4 near McIntosh Road shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday morning as he cleared debris from the roadway. The vehicle’s caution lights and arrow board were turned on, according to FHP.

At the same time, a 42-year-old man driving a pick-up truck tried to pass another pick-up truck going westbound on I-4 when it collided with the back of the road ranger’s truck. Upon impact, the road ranger's vehicle was propelled onto the shoulder of the road.

The 42-year-old’s vehicle also collided with the pick-up truck it was trying to pass before spinning and colliding with the center guardrail before coming to a final rest in the median.

Nobody was injured in the crash and the 42-year-old was cited for a move-over law violation.

