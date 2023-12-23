Driver 'gives up' after multi-county high speed chase that ended in Tampa: Officials

article

A 22-year-old Tampa man ended up with 13 charges after leading Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Tampa police officers on a multi-county high speed chase Friday night, according to officials.

Troopers say the Tampa Police Department requested FHP assistance after the suspect, later identified as Ricky Javon Napper, fled a traffic stop.

Napper has a lengthy criminal history in Hillsborough County.

According to authorities, Napper was driving near exit 293 when a trooper tried to stop him after he had already fled from TPD officers. Officials say Napper fled from the trooper and started a multi-county high speed chase.

The Florida Highway Patrol says during the chase Napper crashed into another car and fled the scene.

A second arrest report states that Napper was driving a gray 2022 Chrysler 300 sedan on I-75 when he turned around and began traveling south while being followed by a TPD Helicopter.

Just before 10 p.m., a trooper says Napper was seen speeding on the outside shoulder of the interstate. According to officials, troopers tried to overtake the car, but Napper did not stop, and law enforcement continued the chase.

Authorities say Napper was driving erratically and disregarded his and other drivers' safety.

One trooper says they followed Napper from exit 294 to exit 261 on I-75 before he exited onto I-4 westbound. According to that trooper, Napper swerved and exited off the interstate near Downtown Tampa.

FHP says the TPD helicopter and other officers took over the chase.

According to officials, Napper was chased until he pulled into a Circle K Gas Station at 6820 N 56th Street in Tampa. Troopers say Napper gave up.

Law enforcement says Napper was charged with multiple felonies by FHP and TPD.