Hundreds of pills, marijuana found after troopers arrest man in Tampa for speeding, fleeing: FHP

A 20-year-old Apollo Beach man was arrested after speeding away from troopers on I-4 Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say they were monitoring traffic when they saw a Volkswagen sedan driving recklessly while going 119 mph around 11:46 P.M. According to officials, the posted speed limit was 70 mph and the car was headed west near milepost 35.

FHP says troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the car sped up and fled from the troopers with its lights turned off.

According to authorities, the car entered Hillsborough County and reached speeds above 130 mph. Officials say the Volkswagen exited off the highway at Martin Luther King Jr. and headed west.

The car's tires disintegrated, and the driver was forced to stop at East Lake Avenue and North 34th Street, according to FHP.

According to authorities, John Dylan Butler surrendered without incident. Troopers say they found drug paraphernalia, 886 oxycodone pills, and a large amount of marijuana after the arrest.

According to officials, Butler was taken to the Polk County Jail, and charged with fleeing & eluding, reckless driving, and several felony drug charges.